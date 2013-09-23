By Mary Milliken
LOS ANGELES, Sept 22 Television drama "Breaking
Bad" won the top Primetime Emmy award for the first time on
Sunday, just as the gritty tale of a chemistry teacher turned
meth cook and drug kingpin winds down to widespread acclaim.
Although it won best drama series for its fifth season,
AMC's "Breaking Bad" has just one episode left to air next
Sunday in its sixth and final season. Its creators credited a
changing television world of binge-watching, video on demand,
online streaming and social media buzz for its success Sunday.
"I don't think our show would have even lasted beyond season
two if it wasn't for video on demand, and also the Internet
component of it where folks get to chat," "Breaking Bad" creator
Vince Gilligan said backstage. "It really has held us in good
stand. It's a bold new era."
If the best drama nod vindicated the gritty power of basic
cable, the best comedy series award honored the slick production
values of the broadcast networks. ABC's "Modern Family," a
highly stylized show about unconventional families, won the top
comedy award for the fourth consecutive year.
The Emmys are handed out by the Academy of Television Arts
and Sciences and in a nod to the changing times, host Neil
Patrick Harris made much of the latest trends in television
viewing. He opened the ceremony enclosed in a room,
binge-watching on multiple screens to catch up on every episode.
"Right now, I am watching an episode of 'American Horror
Story: Asylum' on my contact lens," Harris joked with the
audience at the Nokia Theatre in Los Angeles.
The newest player in the television industry, online
streaming company Netflix Inc, failed to score wins in best
drama and best acting categories for its political thriller
"House of Cards." But it took home an award for directing and
was a topic of conversation backstage as competitors lauded its
ability to break ground on original programming for online
streaming.
Premium cable veteran HBO, which led the field with 108 of
the more than 500 nominations, proved its staying power in the
increasingly competitive television industry, where basic cable
and Netflix have challenged its high-quality production.
Jeff Daniels, who plays a jaded anchorman in HBO's "The
Newsroom," scored an upset win for the best actor in a drama,
while Claire Danes clinched her second consecutive best drama
actress Emmy for her role as a bipolar CIA agent in "Homeland."
Daniels beat front-runner Bryan Cranston, who was looking
for this fourth best actor Emmy in his role as unlikely drug
kingpin Walt White in "Breaking Bad," and Kevin Spacey, who made
waves as a cutthroat congressman in "House of Cards."
"I didn't expect this," Daniels said. "I usually don't win
anything. The last thing I won was for 'The Squid and the
Whale,' best actor over 50 from the AARP. With all due respect
to the AARP, this is better."
Danes proved to be the only repeat winner in the major
categories for Showtime's domestic terror thriller "Homeland,"
which won the trifecta of best drama series and best actor and
actress for drama last year for its freshman season.
Its third season begins next Sunday after a second season
that critics said fell short of the high notes in its first
year.
BINGE-WATCHING 'BREAKING BAD'
HBO also won the best miniseries/movie category with its
slick Liberace program "Behind the Candelabra." Veteran actor
Michael Douglas won best actor in that category for his
portrayal of the pianist, besting his co-star Matt Damon, who
played his young lover.
"You deserve half of this," Douglas told Damon. "Do you want
the bottom or the top?"
The lead comedy acting awards were less of a surprise than
the drama category.
Julia Louis-Dreyfus won the best comedy actress Emmy for the
second year in a row for her role as hapless U.S. Vice President
Selina Meyer on HBO's "Veep."
Jim Parsons picked up his third lead comedy actor win for
his role as the nerdy and neurotic Sheldon Cooper on CBS' "The
Big Bang Theory."
Some of the notable losers of the night were "American
Horror Story: Asylum," the miniseries that led the field with 17
nominations but only picked up two awards, and HBO's medieval
fantasy "Game of Thrones," which received 16 nominations overall
and won two technical awards.
"Breaking Bad" had 10 nominations overall and won three
awards. Good timing and a surge in binge-watching seemed to be
on its side.
AMC split the final season of "Breaking Bad" in two. It
enjoyed a surge in ratings and a crescendo of critical and
social media buzz perfectly timed to when Emmy voters were
casting their ballots.
The first six episodes of the eight-episode ending to Walter
White's saga, released weekly starting in August, averaged 5.2
million viewers, more than double last year's audience,
according to AMC.
Netflix is credited with helping boost viewership for
"Breaking Bad," giving audiences a chance to binge-watch earlier
episodes to quickly catch up - something that Gilligan
recognized backstage.
"I think Netflix kept us on the air," he said.