LOS ANGELES, July 10 Television newcomers crime drama "True Detective" from HBO and dark prison comedy "Orange is the New Black" from Netflix racked up a dozen Emmy nominations each on Thursday.

Online streaming company Netflix Inc more than doubled its nominations for TV's highest honors last year, reaching 31 with political thriller "House of Cards" earning 13 nods.

HBO's medieval thriller "Game of Thrones" led all nominees with 19 and pushed the premium cable network's overall nods to 99, the most of any network. (Reporting by Mary Milliken and Eric Kelsey; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)