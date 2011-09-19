(Corrects date in 1st paragraph)
LOS ANGELES, Sept 19 Viewership for the 2011
Primetime Emmy Awards fell 8 percent from last year to just
over 12 million Americans who watched Jane Lynch host the
heavily promoted TV show that drew mixed critical reviews.
According to preliminary viewing figures from media
research company Nielsen, 12.4 million people watched the
three-hour show, down from 13.5 million last year when the
Emmys were moved to avoid competition from popular football
games.
If the early results hold up, that would make Sunday's
Emmys on Fox one of the least viewed telecasts of the past five
years. The show put on by the Academy of Television Arts and
Sciences, which gives awards for programs and performances,
received its lowest ever audience in 2008 when 12.2 million
Americans tuned in.
Time magazine blogger James Poniewozik described Lynch, who
won an Emmy last year for her acid-tongued cheerleader coach
role in "Glee", as "game" in her hosting duties but said she
"had only occasionally good material to work with."
Hollywood paper Variety, on the other hand, said Lynch
proved an inspired choice both in her off-the-cuff remarks and
in videotaped sketches that skewered some of the biggest stars
and shows on U.S. television.
"It may come as small comfort to Fox on a night when its
shows failed to earn a single win, but the network knows how to
throw a helluva of an Emmy Awards," wrote Variety's Andrew
Wallenstein.
Entertainment Weekly's Ken Tucker called Lynch a "spunky,
clever host". But for many critics, the best thing about the
show was the touching moments when newcomers came up to the
stage for the first time.
Six of the eight main acting awards went to Emmy
first-timers, including Kyle Chandler for "Friday Night
Lights", Julie Bowen and Ty Burell for "Modern Family, and
popular winner Melissa McCarthy for comedy "Mike & Molly."
McCarthy's beauty pageant-style "crowning" and the
impromptu lining up on stage of all six comedy actress nominees
was seen as one of the highlights of Sunday's ceremony.
Advertising drama "Mad Men" and "Modern Family" took the
top prizes again for best drama and comedy series.
Mary McNamara of the Los Angeles Times said "the host and
the surprises kept things pleasant if not scintillating."
But Washington Post's Hank Stuever felt the show lacked
originality, saying "the year's 'biggest night in television'
fell flat in writing, performance and imagination, except in
the most fleeting moments."
