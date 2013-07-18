By Lisa Richwine
LOS ANGELES, July 18 The Emmy recognition for
Netflix Inc elevated the stature of programming
delivered solely over the Internet, a field that is attracting
the biggest names in Silicon Valley and a roster of A-list
Hollywood stars.
Coming later this year, Amazon.com Inc will release
political series "Alpha House" starring John Goodman, one of
five original shows watchable only on its Prime Instant Video
service. Hulu's streaming site will feature the voice of Eva
Longoria as a former music executive turned suburban mom on
animated comedy "Mother Up!"
In the past, Emmy recognition has bestowed an added layer of
legitimacy on a program. Time Warner Inc's HBO enjoyed
its greatest buzz after "The Sopranos" was first nominated in
1999, prompting a wave of other well-received shows including
"Curb Your Enthusiasm," "Entourage" and "Boardwalk Empire."
"The Emmys staged a media revolution by welcoming streaming
video to the party," said Tom O'Neil, an awards handicapper for
the Gold Derby website.
"The Emmys are establishment Hollywood, which means it's
conservative and its tendency is to shut out what's new and keep
the riff-raff at bay."
The 14 Emmy nominations for Netflix shows, including best
drama, actor and actress nods for political thriller "House of
Cards," are the first showing by online series in major
categories. The recognition proved online distributors can
compete with the quality found on cable heavyweights like HBO
and Showtime and on the big broadcasters.
Smaller Internet players have been gearing up to create
full-length programming. Google-backed Machinima, which
appeals to 18- to 34-year-old male "fan boys" who play video
games and read comic books, has begun talks with Hollywood
studios to produce 44-minute programs or possibly become
investors, several sources told Reuters.
Hollywood's top talent is open to series delivered online if
the platform can attract a large audience, said Modi Wiczyk,
co-CEO of Media Rights Capital, the independent studio that
produced "House of Cards" for Netflix, which boasts 29 million
subscribers in the United States.
"Certainly a lot of other services have entered the
discussions," Wiczyk said. "Artists ask, 'how many people can
see my work if I do a good job?'"
Even with the Netflix breakthrough, online video series have
a long way to go to reach the level of honors received by
premium cable network HBO, which 20 years ago was the upstart
that burst into the Emmy party dominated by broadcast networks.
For the 13th straight year, HBO led all networks with 108
nominations for a stable of shows including "Game of Thrones,"
"Girls," "The Newsroom" and "Boardwalk Empire."
Among broadcasters, ABC and CBS led the pack
with 53 nominations each.