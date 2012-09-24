LOS ANGELES, Sept 24 Sunday night's Emmys
telecast on ABC attracted a bigger audience than a year earlier
as viewers watched new psychological thriller "Homeland" secure
major wins and shut out acclaimed drama "Mad Men."
The television industry's highest honors grabbed an average
of 13.2 million viewers, according to Nielsen data. The audience
was 6 percent larger than the 12.4 million who tuned in a year
ago when Fox broadcast the awards, Walt Disney-owned ABC
said.
NBC's "Sunday Night Football" game between the Baltimore
Ravens and New England Patriots won the night as expected,
pulling in about 19.8 million viewers. The weekly Sunday evening
football matchup consistently ranks as the top program in its
time slot.
Ratings for entertainment awards programs have been in
decline for years as they struggle to stay relevant to viewers.
Many of the most-honored TV dramas and comedies draw relatively
small audiences, according to Nielsen data.
ABC late-night host Jimmy Kimmel hosted this year's Emmy
awards, which honored "Homeland" with six trophies and left "Mad
Men" empty-handed despite 17 nominations.
"Homeland" takes place in a post 9/11 world and stars Claire
Danes as a CIA officer pursuing a possible rogue Marine played
by Damian Lewis. "Mad Men" explores the business and personal
lives of 1960s advertising executives.
ABC also used the broadcast to promote its new fall programs
one day before the 2012-2013 television season officially kicks
off.
Comcast Corp owns NBC. Fox is a unit of News Corp
.