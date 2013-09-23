By Eric Kelsey
LOS ANGELES, Sept 23 Even as viewership for
Sunday night's Primetime Emmy Awards telecast on CBS
rose for the second consecutive year, critics panned the U.S. TV
industry's top honors as a dull showcase that gave its winners
and nominees short shrift.
Early audience figures measured by Nielsen totaled 17.6
million viewers, a 33 percent increase from last year's
ceremony, which was broadcast on Disney's ABC, CBS said
on Monday.
But the telecast, which was hosted by popular "How I Met
Your Mother" actor Neil Patrick Harris, found a legion of
critical detractors saying the program focused too much on
tributes to deceased actors and song-and-dance numbers while
cutting short winners' speeches and segments on nominated shows.
"The thing I regretted about it most is that I've never seen
a show that presented fewer clips from actual TV programs when
they needed it more than ever," TV critic David Bianculli said.
Bianculli, who runs the Tvworthwatching.com website, added
that with online-delivered shows like Netflix's "House
of Cards" and premium cable networks like HBO and
Showtime garnering several top nominations, fewer people are
able to watch Emmy-nominated shows than in the past.
"The audience is more fragmented than ever with shows coming
from more sources," he added. "The Emmys is one time that all
viewers are coming under one roof ... to not have them (more
clips of nominated shows) is not using time wisely."
Brian Lowry of industry publication Variety bemoaned how
little time winners were given to deliver an acceptance speech
to make room for tribute segments and planned musical numbers.
"Isn't the reaction of those performers - joyful, giddy,
tearful, self-indulgent, whatever - one of the reasons people
tune in, to see stars in unscripted moments?" Lowry wrote.
Actress Claire Danes, who won best drama actress for the
second straight year for Showtime's "Homeland," and comedian
Stephen Colbert, whose Comedy Central fake news show
won best variety series, had their speeches noticeably cut
short.
"This year's awards were competent, perhaps, but created
scant opportunity for the gods to favor them," Lowry added.
The Hollywood Reporter's David Rooney was equally
unimpressed, calling the show "wildly hit and miss."
"This was an Emmy telecast so plodding, lifeless and just
plain glum that even the overdue best drama win for 'Breaking
Bad' failed to provide a lift at the end of the show," Rooney
said.
The telecast's viewership benefited from an overrun of an
NFL football game that led into the show's 8 p.m. ET (0000 GMT)
time slot, but also might have been helped by the popularity of
host Harris and interest in the nominees, Bianculli said.
The Emmys overall placed second on Sunday night to NBC's
"Sunday Night Football" game between the Chicago Bears
and Pittsburgh Steelers, which attracted 18.7 million viewers,
according to early figures.