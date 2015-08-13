BRIEF-Scana Corp CEO Kevin Marsh's FY 2016 total compensation was $6.11 mln
* CEO Kevin Marsh's FY 2016 total compensation was $6.11 million versus $5.73 million - sec filing Source text : http://bit.ly/2mzi8EV Further company coverage:
LOS ANGELES Aug 13 U.S. broadcast television network NBC has locked in comedian Jimmy Fallon as host of "The Tonight Show" for six more years through 2021, NBC Entertainment Chairman Bob Greenblatt said on Thursday.
NBC is a unit of Comcast Corp. (Reporting by Lisa Richwine; Editing by Chris Reese)
* CEO Kevin Marsh's FY 2016 total compensation was $6.11 million versus $5.73 million - sec filing Source text : http://bit.ly/2mzi8EV Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, March 24 Low-rated US buyout loans are pricing with razor thin margins not seen since the financial crisis of 2008 as a dearth of new deals allows companies to dictate terms in a borrower’s market.