(Adds background on Fallon, quotes)
LOS ANGELES Aug 13 U.S. broadcast television
network NBC has locked in comedian Jimmy Fallon as host of "The
Tonight Show" for six more years through 2021, NBC Entertainment
Chairman Bob Greenblatt said on Thursday.
Fallon, 40, took over NBC's flagship late night show in
February 2014 from Jay Leno, bringing in a younger audience and
broadening the scope of the chat show with sketches and
celebrity games.
"The Tonight Show" is currently the top-rated late night
talk show on U.S. television with an average audience of 3.8
million people. It also has largest share of viewers in the time
slot in the 18 to 49 age group most sought by advertisers.
Greenblatt called Fallon "the face of NBC in a lot of ways."
"'The Tonight Show' has always been an institution, but he's
remade it into a destination for the largest audience anywhere
in late night," Greenblatt added in a statement.
Fallon launched his career on the NBC sketch show "Saturday
Night Live."
NBC is a unit of Comcast Corp.
(Reporting by Lisa Richwine and Jill Serjeant; Editing by Chris
Reese and Alan Crosby)