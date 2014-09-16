LOS ANGELES, Sept 16 A battle between television
network CBS and singer Rihanna over the use of one of her songs
for its "Thursday Night Football" program escalated on Tuesday
when CBS said it would drop it from its marquee prime-time show.
The decision came after the 26-year-old Barbadian singer
took to Twitter to rail against the network for its decision to
scrap the song last week along with other planned content as the
network focused on the NFL's growing domestic violence scandal.
CBS said on Tuesday it will open the show with original
theme music.
"CBS you pulled my song last week, now you wanna slide it
back in this Thursday," the Grammy winner said, punctuating the
Tweet to her 37.2 million followers with an expletive. "Y'all
are sad for penalizing me for this."
Neither CBS nor Rihanna directly acknowledged that the
singer's past history as a victim of domestic violence played a
role in the decision. She was assaulted by singer and
then-boyfriend Chris Brown on the eve of the 2009 Grammy Awards
and a picture of her severely bruised face became a emblem of
domestic abuse and violence against women.
The CBS Corp-owned network, which won the rights to
broadcast eight NFL games in primetime on Thursdays this season,
did not use Rihanna's version of "Run This Town" by rapper Jay Z
as part of its planned opening segment last week in a game
between the Baltimore Ravens and Pittsburgh Steelers.
Instead of the song, the network covered the indefinite
suspension of former Ravens running back Ray Rice for domestic
abuse and an essay on domestic violence among other content.
CBS said on Tuesday it was changing the format of the
opening. "Beginning this Thursday, we will be moving in a
different direction with some elements of our 'Thursday Night
Football' open," CBS said in a statement. "We will be using our
newly created 'Thursday Night Football' theme music to open our
game broadcast."
The United States' most popular sport league and its
commissioner Roger Goodell have come under intense public
criticism for its handling of the Rice case.
CBS Sports Chairman Sean McManus said last week that the
change in the broadcast reflected events. "We thought
journalistically and from a tone standpoint, we needed to have
the appropriate tone coverage," he told "Sports Illustrated"
last week. CBS pulled several pre-game items including a comedy
sketch.
Goodell initially suspended Rice, an Pro Bowl player, two
games for punching his then fiancee in an Atlantic City, New
Jersey, casino elevator.
Goodell suspended Rice indefinitely last week after
surveillance footage was published showing Rice knocking his now
wife unconscious with a punch.
Goodell said the NFL had not seen the video when it handed
down its punishment to Rice, who was also cut by the Ravens
after the footage was released by celebrity website TMZ.
The criticism has led the NFL to apologize and toughen its
domestic violence penalties.
(Reporting by Eric Kelsey; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)