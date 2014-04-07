LOS ANGELES, April 7 The season four premiere of
fantasy epic "Game of Thrones" drew an average of 6.6 million
viewers, making it the largest audience for HBO since the 2007
finale of mafia drama "The Sopranos," the premium cable network
said on Monday.
The highly anticipated premiere on Sunday of "Game of
Thrones" beat out its season three premiere of 4.4 million
viewers and topped its all-time-high audience of 5.5 million.
The series of civil war, extreme weather and mythical
creatures is shaping up to be the Time Warner Inc-owned
network's biggest show since "The Sopranos," which drew 11.9
million viewers for its 2007 finale.
After the slaughter of the main members of the Stark family
in the "Red Wedding" episode last season, the season four
premiere saw the remaining Starks coming to terms with the
deaths.
Audiences saw Arya Stark, played by 16-year-old Maisie
Williams, take a dark, cruel turn as she is exacts revenge for
her family. The series is adapted from author George R.R.
Martin's "A Song of Ice and Fire" novels.
HBO said a total of 8.2 million people watched the episode,
which included two replays later on Sunday. "Game of Thrones"
averages a gross audience of 14.4 million per episode. That
figure includes viewers who record the show and watch it later
in the week, which is popular among the network's viewers.
The network also said its online viewing app, HBO Go,
experienced technical difficulties under heavy demand for "Game
of Thrones," which made it difficult for some users to access
the show.
The debut of eccentric tech comedy "Silicon Valley" averaged
2 million viewers following "Game of Thrones," while the season
three premiere of political satire "Veep" averaged 955,000.
In its second season, "Veep" averaged 3.9 million viewers,
including live and recorded viewings.
HBO's Sunday night lineup of the three series has been
lauded by critics as some of U.S. television's strongest
programming blocks.
(Reporting by Eric Kelsey; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)