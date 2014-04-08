LOS ANGELES, April 8 The HBO fantasy epic "Game of Thrones" has been renewed for two more seasons, the premium cable network said on Tuesday, two days after the show's season four premiere drew the network's biggest audience in seven years.

The series about civil war, nobility, mythical creatures and treachery was seen by an average of 6.6 million viewers on Sunday, topping it's all-time high audience of 5.5 million.

It was the biggest audience for Time Warner Inc-owned HBO since the 2007 finale of mafia drama, "The Sopranos," which drew 11.9 million viewers.

Emmy-winning "Game of Thrones" is adapted from author George R.R. Martin's "A Song of Ice and Fire" novels. It stars Emilia Clarke, Peter Dinklage and 16-year-old Maisie Williams.

The series averages a gross audience of 14.4 million per episode, which includes viewers who record the show to watch later, a popular option for the network's viewers.

The season four premiere saw the Stark family come to terms with the slaughter of main family members in the "Red Wedding" episode of the previous season. Audiences saw the young Arya Stark, played by Williams, take a dark, cruel turn as she exacts revenge for her family. (Reporting by Eric Kelsey; Editing by Mary Milliken and Bernadette Baum)