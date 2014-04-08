LOS ANGELES, April 8 The HBO fantasy epic "Game
of Thrones" has been renewed for two more seasons, the premium
cable network said on Tuesday, two days after the show's season
four premiere drew the network's biggest audience in seven
years.
The series about civil war, nobility, mythical creatures and
treachery was seen by an average of 6.6 million viewers on
Sunday, topping it's all-time high audience of 5.5 million.
It was the biggest audience for Time Warner Inc-owned HBO
since the 2007 finale of mafia drama, "The Sopranos," which drew
11.9 million viewers.
Emmy-winning "Game of Thrones" is adapted from author George
R.R. Martin's "A Song of Ice and Fire" novels. It stars Emilia
Clarke, Peter Dinklage and 16-year-old Maisie Williams.
The series averages a gross audience of 14.4 million per
episode, which includes viewers who record the show to watch
later, a popular option for the network's viewers.
The season four premiere saw the Stark family come to terms
with the slaughter of main family members in the "Red Wedding"
episode of the previous season. Audiences saw the young Arya
Stark, played by Williams, take a dark, cruel turn as she exacts
revenge for her family.
(Reporting by Eric Kelsey; Editing by Mary Milliken and
Bernadette Baum)