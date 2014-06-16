LOS ANGELES, June 16 The blood-filled finale of
the fourth season of HBO's fantasy series "Game of Thrones" was
watched by 7.1 million viewers, the network said on Monday,
topping the 5.4 million people who watched last season's closing
episode.
The Sunday episode of "Game of Thrones," titled "The
Children," concluded with many of the show's leading characters
making pivotal decisions that will set their path for next
season while a crucial few met their demise.
HBO said a gross audience of 9.3 million viewers watched the
episode across live and replayed airings. The Time Warner
Inc-owned premium cable network has not yet released the
total viewership, which includes video on demand and mobile
streaming.
The show has surpassed "The Sopranos" to become HBO's most
popular series ever, and 6.6 million viewers tuned into the
season four premiere. The average gross audience watching the
show across all platforms, including delayed viewing, has been
18.6 million per episode this season.
"Game of Thrones" is a medieval fantasy epic based on the
best-selling books by writer George R.R. Martin about fictional
families fighting for control of a mythical land, Westeros.
The show, which first aired in 2011, stars Peter Dinklage,
Lena Headey, Emilia Clarke and Maisie Williams, and is sold to
more than 200 markets outside the United States.
(Reporting by Piya Sinha-Roy; Editing by Eric Kelsey and Diane
Craft)