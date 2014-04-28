LOS ANGELES, April 28 "Grease," the Broadway
musical and hit film, will be made into a live television
production, U.S. broadcaster Fox said on Monday, in the latest
network television attempt to woo viewers with live
performances.
The musical about a high school romance between a good girl
and a bad boy at Rydell High will be a three-hour production
that will air next year. Actors have not been announced, but Fox
said it would feature a "young ensemble cast."
Fox, the broadcast unit of Twenty-First Century Fox Inc
, follows the lead of NBC, which attracted 19 million
viewers to watch its live performance of "The Sound of Music"
last year, which starred country music singer Carrie Underwood.
The musicals are part of networks' strategies to entice
audiences to watch events live instead of recording them for
later viewing on digital video recorders, which are less
valuable to advertisers.
Comcast Corp-owned NBC will air a live performance
of "Peter Pan" in December in the hopes of replicating the
success of "The Sound of Music."
"Grease" debuted on stage in 1971 and was adapted into a
film by distributor Paramount Pictures starring John Travolta
and Olivia Newton-John in 1978. It currently ranks as the
highest-grossing musical film in the United States with $188
million in ticket sales.
The TV musical will be produced by Viacom Inc's
Paramount Television.
