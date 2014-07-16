By Mary Milliken
LOS ANGELES, July 16 Mexican film director
Guillermo del Toro doesn't seem to be holding much back in his
often terrifying and visually arresting movies, and yet, he says
television today allows him even more freedom to create.
The director behind blockbuster "Pacific Rim" and dark
fantasy "Pan's Labyrinth" premiered his new TV thriller series
"The Strain," based on a trilogy of books he co-wrote, on the FX
cable channel this week.
"The Strain" chronicles the vampirization of society through
a viral outbreak and the battle by Dr Ephraim Goodweather
(played by Corey Stoll of "House of Cards") as the New York City
public health official trying to stop its spread.
Del Toro, 49, talked to Reuters about his fondness for
television, anatomically correct gore and infusing love in tales
of horror.
Q: Why did you make the move to TV?
A: I became very enamored of the long-form narrative of TV
and really loved the fact that you can develop notions and
characters over a long period of time. In the case of something
literary like "Deadwood" or "The Wire," it feels like you are
reading a piece of literature.
You have the chance to explore ideas that ... don't open and
close in the space of two or three hours, like they do in a
movie. And that is a unique luxury.
The content also came from the fact that we have changed the
way we consume stories on TV. So now an audience has a
relationship with a drama that can last several years.
Q: Did FX put any restrictions on you?
A: Noooo (laughs). I wish I had a great story to tell, but
the reality was the opposite. The week before I started shooting
I got a unique phone call in my career from John Landgraf
(president of FX Networks) and he said ... "You can be as
off-kilter as you want." I certainly tried some things in the
pilot that were edgy and it all went beautifully.
I wanted the idea that you can use these vampires and
creatures and that you can use love; love as a guiding force
that they remember and that guides them back to destroy the
family. That is a concept I was very fond of in the book and
that I really was afraid of losing. I wanted to make very clear
these were not young, sparkling, beautiful vampires, but
parasitic entities that are no-nonsense about the way they
absorb and transform their victims.
Q: How far did you feel you could go in the gore department?
A: I tried to do a very forensic approach. I didn't want to
make it cinematically cool. I wanted to make it very visceral
and almost down to earth. I wanted to make it anatomically
correct.
(In the killing of the first victim) what you see is a very
systematic destruction of the human head, and I really wanted to
make that element very medically real, but not gory in the sense
of pictorial splashes of blood. I didn't want to make it cool
violence, I wanted to make it effecting.
Q: We know about your childhood love of vampires, but were
you also fascinated by medicine?
A: My parents had two encyclopedias in the library, one was
an encyclopedia of art and the other was medical, volumes of
family medicine with anatomical charts, and I remain to this day
incredibly anatomically curious.
Q: What does the lead character Ephraim represent to you?
A: I wanted the hero to be a very flawed hero, heroic in
ways that are not just testosterone-fueled, gun-toting ways you
expect from a hero in a genre movie. He (Stoll) is really good
at playing flawed characters that for some reason you find
irresistible.
Q: Is the second season a done deal?
A: Not yet. But we have a very spotless record in the way we
have managed the series. FX is very pleased that I remained
involved throughout.
If we succeed, we start as a procedural genre piece that is
going to get progressively idiosyncratic and with every passing
season we can go to places a normal vampire tale never goes.
(Editing by Eric Kelsey and Diane Craft)