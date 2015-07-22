July 22 Premium cable network HBO said on
Wednesday it has signed an exclusive, multi-year agreement with
sports commentator Bill Simmons, whose contract ESPN opted not
to renew in May after a 15-year run on the sports network.
Simmons will have a weekly talk show that will premiere in
2016 as well as a production deal for content across the network
and its digital platforms, said HBO, a unit of Time Warner Inc
.
"We have been fans of Bill Simmons and his work for a very
long time," Michael Lombardo, president of HBO Programming, said
in a statement. "His intelligence, talent and insights are
without precedent in the areas he covers."
Simmons, whose outspoken ways have garnered a big following,
was suspended by Walt Disney Co's ESPN for three weeks
last year after he made critical comments about NFL Commissioner
Roger Goodell's handling of the Ray Rice domestic violence case.
ESPN said in May that it was not renewing its contract with
Simmons, who ran ESPN's Grantland website and frequently
appeared on air and podcasts.
"It's no secret that HBO is the single best place for
creative people in the entire media landscape," Simmons said in
HBO's statement.
