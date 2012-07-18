NEW YORK, July 18 "Modern Family" actress Sofia
Vergara edged out Kim Kardashian as the highest-earning woman in
U.S. television, taking in $19 million for the past 12 months on
a list released by Forbes.com on Wednesday.
The Colombian-born Vergara took the No. 1 spot thanks to her
Emmy Award-winning role on the ABC sitcom, a clothing line,
endorsement deals and her partnership role in Latin World
Entertainment, an entertainment company that Forbes said "was
poised to become a new media powerhouse."
The 40-year-old actress beat out Kim Kardashian, who came in
second, earning an estimated $18 million from her reality TV
series, "Keeping Up With The Kardashians", a clothing line,
endorsement deals, a huge Twitter and media presence augmented
by a recent romance with singer Kanye West, Forbes said.
Eva Longoria came in third with her role on the long-running
show, "Desperate Housewives", which ended this year, endorsement
deals and sales of a cookbook, two fragrances and a sprinkling
of small movie roles, Forbes said.
Fellow "Desperate Housewives" actress Felicity Huffman also
made the top ten, earning $9 million.
Comedian Tina Fey, creator and star of NBC comedy "30 Rock"
was ranked at No. 6, earning an estimated $11 million.
To compile the list, Forbes considered upfront pay,
residuals, endorsements and advertising work, without deducting
agent fees or expenses related to being a celebrity.
(Reporting By Christine Kearney; Editing by Kenneth Barry)