LOS ANGELES Oct 22 Emmy-winning American
counterterrorism thriller "Homeland" has been renewed for a
fourth, 12-episode season after its audience has grown by more
than a quarter in its current third season, U.S. premium
television network Showtime said on Tuesday.
"Homeland" has averaged 6.5 million viewers through the
first three episodes of its third season, while the second
season drew an average of 5.1 million viewers over the same time
frame, Showtime said.
While the series' audience has grown since its lauded first
season, the second season faltered with critics for what was
viewed as outlandish plot twists. Last month, "Homeland" failed
to repeat its Emmy for best drama, losing to "Breaking Bad."
"Homeland," which stars Claire Danes and Damian Lewis, also
sits at a crossroads as Lewis' popular Brody character has slid
out of the spotlight, not appearing in the first two episodes of
the current season. Lewis has hinted that the character could be
killed off.
The series, which won the trifecta of top Emmy awards - best
drama series, and best actor and actress in a drama - in its
first season, also takes over as CBS Corp-owned
Showtime's top drama after cult hit "Dexter" concluded in
September.
Showtime added that it renewed drama "Masters of Sex," about
the William H. Masters and Virginia E. Johnson research team
that pioneered the field of human sexual response in the 1960s,
for a second season.