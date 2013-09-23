By Mary Milliken
| LOS ANGELES, Sept 23
LOS ANGELES, Sept 23 After Claire Danes claimed
her second straight Emmy for best actress in a drama on Sunday
night, she mused that her role as the brilliant bipolar CIA
agent Carrie Mathison in "Homeland" was a "good gig" that she
hopes "lasts a while."
The third season of "Homeland," however, has its challenges
after a second season that underwhelmed critics. Notwithstanding
Danes' repeat win, Sunday served up a reminder of the pressure
on the Showtime counterterrorism thriller to regain its footing.
After winning six Emmys last year for its freshman season
including the trifecta of top awards - best drama series, and
best actor and actress in a drama - "Homeland" walked away this
year with just two trophies out of 11 nominations.
The first season of "Homeland," adapted from an Israeli
series, captured viewers with its complex characters and plots
that resonated with the real terrorism fears among the U.S.
public. Even U.S. President Barack Obama declared himself to be
a fan.
But the second season saw a backlash against what many
critics viewed as improbable plot twists around Carrie and
Brody, the rescued POW turned al Qaeda agent played by British
actor Damian Lewis.
As season three kicks off next Sunday, it doesn't help that
many TV eyes will be fixed that day on the final episode of
"Breaking Bad," the gritty AMC show that snatched the best drama
Emmy and the attention from "Homeland."
Last year's season finale managed to claw back some of the
credibility that was gradually lost over the 12 episodes of
season two. The show ended with the bombing of CIA headquarters
that killed 200 and Brody, now a congressman and double-agent
for the CIA, forced to run as fingers point at him, ripping
apart his plans with Carrie to begin a life together.
Season three starts with an erratic Carrie off her
medication but with a zeal to get to the bottom of the bombing
with her boss and confidant, acting CIA Director Saul Berenson
played by Mandy Patinkin. Both are struggling in the aftermath.
The creators behind "Homeland" seem to be aware of the
pressure to turn the show around, but they defend their
storytelling instincts and their ratings.
"I obviously wish the backlash had never happened,"
co-creator Alex Gansa told the summer meeting of the Television
Critics Association. "But it didn't really influence ... the way
we rolled out season two or season three. The show built an
audience all through season two."
He and co-creator Howard Gordon, who worked together on the
counterterrorism precursor "24," said that in writing the third
season, they were influenced by the congressional investigation
into the Sept. 11, 2012, attack on the U.S. diplomatic compound
in Benghazi, Libya.
Season three will explore the cost that being an
intelligence officer exacts on people and the institution of the
CIA.
"That is an agency that couldn't even protect itself," Gansa
said. "How should it be expected to protect the country?"
WHERE'S BRODY, WHO'S BRODY?
But the storyline that may keep viewers coming back in
season three is the fate of the complex character that is Brody.
Lewis doesn't even appear in the first two episodes and it is
unclear how he will emerge back into the world.
"TV audiences are so literate now," Lewis told the
television critics' meeting. "They're so good at guessing plot
and what's going to happen next and all the different
permutations. But it's the timing of (the) story which is the
one thing that these guys (the show's writers) have left to
them, in their power."
At Sunday's Emmys, Danes said she felt fortunate to have
such a challenging role, telling reporters backstage: "I hope it
lasts a while because it remains so compelling to me, personally
and creatively."
According to Showtime, the premium cable channel owned by
CBS Corp that won its first best drama Emmy with
"Homeland," the show ended its second season with its highest
ratings ever, over 7-1/2 million viewers.
After viewing the first episodes, critics seem willing to
give "Homeland" the benefit of the doubt.
"These latest episodes represent a tentative first step
toward seeing whether the show can re-ascend to those heights
or, conversely, plummet into an abyss of implausibility," wrote
Variety TV columnist Brian Lowry. "Like so much else pertaining
to 'Homeland,' at this point, it could go either way."
The show's creators can take heart in the fact that the show
is still in the zeitgeist. The animated comedy "The Simpsons"
will do its send-up of "Homeland" in the opening episode of its
25th season - also airing, by coincidence, next Sunday.
"The fact that Homer worked at a nuclear plant lent itself
to him being somebody that could be turned by nefarious forces
to try to do something terrible," said "Simpsons" Executive
Producer Al Jean.
"And the fact that you just add an 'R' to 'Homeland' and you
get 'Homerland' really made it good."