* Fourth series due to premiere this fall
* Background characters to step to the fore
* Emmy nominations will measure success of season three
By Dan Williams
TEL AVIV, July 6 "Homeland" may have lost its
sleeper terrorist anti-hero Nicholas Brody to an Iranian
gallows, but the hit U.S. television show will continue to
thrill, its creator says.
Howard Gordon described surviving cast members, led by the
gutsy yet emotionally troubled CIA analyst Carrie Mathison, as
having plenty of dramatic mileage in the fourth season due to
premiere in the fall on premium cable channel Showtime.
"Fortunately Carrie is still a very robust character, (as
are fellow CIA spies) Saul and Quinn. And there are tertiary
characters who are now stepping more to the fore," he told
Reuters during a visit to Israel, where he was overseeing his
new production, "Tyrant", an Arab Spring drama.
Shot in Cape Town, South Africa, the fourth season of
"Homeland" finds Carrie "on assignment, doing what she does. She
is a person who is trying to stop terrorists doing bad things,"
Gordon said, without divulging further details of the plot.
She is still tackling Islamic militants, he said, "but it is
more complicated than that. I would say that the bugaboos in
'Homeland' this year have to do as much with the American
bureaucracy as with the ostensible enemy."
"Homeland" won sweeping acclaim for its portrayal of the
anguished relationship between Mathison and Brody, a U.S. Marine
ex-prisoner of war and secret al Qaeda recruit, played by Damian
Lewis. After their torrid love affair, Brody carries out an
assassination for the CIA in Iran, where he was executed at the
end of season three.
That season was able to regain its standing with critics,
after many derided the improbable plot twists of the second.
But how far the series has rebounded will also be measured
this week in the number of top-tier Emmy nominations the show
can earn. Season two won only two last year - for Claire Danes
as best drama actress in her portrayal of Carrie, and for drama
writing.
Emmy award nominations will be announced on Thursday.
Further fuelling the suspense of past "Homeland" seasons was
how the CIA handled the discovery of psychiatric problems that
Carrie had tried to conceal, as well as her surprise pregnancy.
In the next season, Gordon said, "Carrie has Brody's baby
and her illness informs her maternity."
(Writing by Dan Williams; additional reporting by Eric Kelsey
in Los Angeles; Editing by Michael Roddy and Mark Trevelyan)