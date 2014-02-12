NEW YORK Feb 12 Like the conniving congressman
he plays in Netflix's series "House of Cards," Kevin
Spacey is keeping his cards close to his chest when he comes to
the second season of the Emmy Award-winning political drama that
premieres on Friday.
There will be surprises, promises the double Oscar winner,
and insight into the marriage between his ruthless South
Carolina Representative Francis Underwood and Robin Wright's
Claire, his cool, calculating wife in the online-only series
from the subscription video streaming service.
All 13 episodes of the acclaimed show that chronicles the
rise of the power-hungry couple whose ambition seems to know no
limits and also peers into the murky world of Washington
politics will be immediately available on Feb. 14.
"Some people think it is a marriage of convenience. Some
people think it is true love," said Spacey, 54, who won a best
actor Oscar for "American Beauty" in 2000 and picked up the
supporting actor prize in 1996 for "The Usual Suspects."
"The season will expand on their relationship and go to
places that may well be surprising," he told Reuters in an
interview.
Underwood's hard-driving journalist lover Zoe Barnes, played
by actress Kate Mara, gets closer to uncovering his secrets in
the second season, and a new powerful female character, an
ambitious Democratic congresswoman from California, joins the
cast.
The debut of "House of Cards" made television history and
established Netflix as a power player in original entertainment.
The series won three Emmys last year, the first wins in major
categories for a series delivered online.
New episodes could help Netflix add new subscribers to its
fast-growing video streaming service that now boasts 44 million
members worldwide. The company does not disclose viewership
numbers.
The first season saw Underwood plotting and getting revenge
after he was passed over for secretary of state by a new
president he had helped to elect in the series directed by David
Fincher ("Fight Club" and "Social Network"). In a twist for TV,
Spacey talks directly to the camera to share his turpid thoughts
with the audience.
Season two promises more of the same with plot twists and
jaw-dropping surprises as the Underwoods continue their ascent
in Washington, determined to thwart anyone who gets in their way
regardless of the potential consequences.
"My job is to play the character as honestly as I possibly
can and let the chips fall where they may," said Spacey.
LIKE A REALLY LONG MOVIE
Wright, who starred in "The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo" and
"Moneyball," picked up a Golden Globe for her portrayal of
Claire. Both Wright, 47, and Spacey also received Emmy
nominations for their roles as the power spouses in the
character-driven series.
"We are a union. We are team members, so we are going for
the same goal and we have each other's back," Wright said about
the couple's relationship.
"That is the strategy for any sports team. It's the art of
war," she added.
Actress Molly Parker, 41, joins the cast as Jackie Sharp, a
smart, ambitious, third-term congresswoman and a veteran of the
Iraq war with a background in military intelligence.
"She has a past. She has some secrets," said Parker, adding
she is part of the Underwoods' quest for power.
Although the actress, who appeared in the TV series "Six
Feet Under" and "Deadwood," didn't have a lot of information
when she was approached about appearing in the show, she was
eager to be a part of it.
"'House of Cards' has a very Shakespearean quality," she
said. "It is set in Washington, primarily because this is a
place where there is a lot of power and money and whenever those
things intersect, you have drama."
Apart from its critical acclaim and awards, the show based
on a book and a BBC miniseries of the same name has changed how
consumers view entertainment by making the entire season
available online at once. Wright let slip last week that a third
season has been ordered.
And although "House of Cards" is a series, Spacey said its
lengthy, complicated storytelling with developing characters
makes it seem more like shooting a long movie.
"It just doesn't feel like every episode is separate. It
feels like we're on this journey and for us it is a very
exciting journey," he said.