By Susan Heavey
WASHINGTON Feb 21 The production company behind
Netflix Inc's political thriller "House of Cards" is
taking a step that could have come straight from the show's
script: threatening to move filming from Maryland unless
lawmakers provide enough tax breaks.
Representatives for a top state lawmaker and Governor Martin
O'Malley confirmed on Friday that Media Rights Capital had
informed them that it was halting production plans until the
dispute is resolved.
In a letter that echoes the wrangling seen in the Emmy
Award-winning series, the Beverly Hills, California-based
company urged the state to pass a law increasing tax credits
available for film and television production there.
"In the event sufficient incentives do not become available,
we will have to break down our stage, sets and offices and set
up in another state," the company wrote in the undated letters,
which officials received in late January.
The Washington Post published the letters earlier on Friday.
A Media Rights Capital representative confirmed the letters
but said the company had no other comment. In the letters,
production officials did not specify the amount of tax credits
they were seeking.
The second season of "House of Cards," which has a
particular following in the U.S. capital, was released on Feb.
14.
Starring Kevin Spacey as underhanded Washington politician
Francis Underwood and Robin Wright as his cool-as-ice wife, the
series has dramatized the uglier side of the U.S. government.
Media Rights Capital had been planning to start taping the
next season this spring but put that on hold until June "to
ensure there has been a positive outcome of the legislation," it
wrote.
Two pending bills would increase tax credits for film and
television production, but state lawmakers have not agreed to
continue them at current levels.
Maryland already agreed to provide $25 million overall in
such tax credits this year, according to the Washington Post,
adding that "House of Cards" got $11 million in credits for its
first season and could get $15 million back for its second one.
According to the Post, state officials said the show had
added $250 million to the local economy and want to offer the
production company $15 million in breaks again.
O'Malley's spokeswoman, Nina Smith, said the governor's
office was aware of the letter. While film tax credits are
important, the state is also interesting in investing in other
areas such as biotechnology, aerospace and manufacturing, she
said.
"We remain hopeful that we can reach a positive resolution,"
she added.
Maryland House Speaker Michael Busch, who also received the
letter, "is focused on maintaining a competitive film program
while being sensitive to the constraints of the state's budget,"
said his spokeswoman, Alexandra Hughes.
Backers of such production tax credits say they help create
jobs and boost the local economy. For Maryland, they have helped
attract production companies to historic Baltimore and other
locales to tape numerous movies and shows, including HBO's
"Veep."
But some critics challenge the fiscal responsibility of
giving away too much.
"We're almost being held for ransom," state Delegate Mark
Fisher, a Republican from Calvert County, told the Washington
Post.