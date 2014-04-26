WASHINGTON, April 26 The producers of the
Netflix series "House of Cards", who had threatened to
stop filming in Maryland unless they received enough in tax
breaks, have reached an agreement with the state.
The show's producers, Media Rights Capital, will receive
$11.5 million in tax credits this year to keep filming the
series in Maryland, Governor Martin O'Malley and the company
said in a joint statement issued late on Friday.
"House of Cards", a Washington political thriller that stars
Kevin Spacey, received $26 million in tax credits for filming
its first two seasons in Maryland.
In January, California-based Media Rights Capital sent
letters to Maryland officials saying they would stop filming in
the state unless they received enough in tax breaks. The letters
did not specify an amount.
Friday's joint statement said the $11.5 million was less
than what the producers had sought but enough to keep the show
in the state.
Season three is expected to begin production in the next few
months.
(Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Stephen Powell)