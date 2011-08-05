LOS ANGELES, Aug. 5 The fourth season premiere of the hit reality television show "Jersey Shore" delivered a record 8.8 million viewers, making it MTV's third most watched series telecast of all time, the network said on Friday.

The episode, which aired Thursday night and featured the usual antics between Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi and Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino -- this time while the New Jersey clan visits the family roots in Italy -- marked a four percent increase over last season's premiere.

The show will soon begin filming season five back on familiar ground in Seaside Heights, New Jersey.

(Editing by Bob Tourtellotte)