LOS ANGELES, Aug. 5 The fourth season premiere
of the hit reality television show "Jersey Shore" delivered a
record 8.8 million viewers, making it MTV's third most watched
series telecast of all time, the network said on Friday.
The episode, which aired Thursday night and featured the
usual antics between Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi and Mike "The
Situation" Sorrentino -- this time while the New Jersey clan
visits the family roots in Italy -- marked a four percent
increase over last season's premiere.
The show will soon begin filming season five back on
familiar ground in Seaside Heights, New Jersey.
