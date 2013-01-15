MOVES-Deutsche Bank says hires BoA's Whitaker for New York FIG team
NEW YORK, March 3 Deutsche Bank has hired Adora Whitaker as a managing director in its Financial Institutions Group (FIG) in New York, the German bank said on Friday.
LOS ANGELES Jan 15 Pop singer Jessica Simpson is set to star in a television pilot in development for NBC that is loosely based on her life, executive producer Ben Silverman said on Tuesday.
The comedy could be Simpson's first step back into a major acting role in more than five years.
The former teen pop star is best known for her reality TV shows, including MTV's "Newlyweds: Nick and Jessica," which followed Simpson and her first husband and fellow pop singer Nick Lachey. She also served as a mentor on NBC's "Fashion Star."
Simpson, 32, will play a celebrity who must balance life as a mother and a public figure, Silverman told Reuters.
The singer gave birth to her first child in May 2012 and said last month that she was pregnant with her second.
"The show is inspired by her life as she's going through a new phase in her life becoming a mom," said Silverman, who is the creator of NBC's reality show "The Biggest Loser."
"It's a combination of 'I Love Lucy' and 'Curb Your Enthusiasm,'" he added, referring to the classic 1950s Lucille Ball comedy series and the HBO series by "Seinfeld" creator Larry David.
Simpson will also serve as an executive producer.
In 2004, Simpson taped a pilot for the ABC network about a pop star who becomes a TV news anchor, but it never became a series.
Simpson's film credits include 2005's "The Dukes of Hazzard" and 2006's "Employee of the Month."
BEIJING/LONDON, March 3 COFCO Agri, the Swiss-based international grain arm of China's state run COFCO group, is bringing over up to 20 staff, including traders, to boost operations in Europe in a further shake-up of the business, sources familiar with the matter said.
NEW YORK, March 3 Rising coal prices and a more favorable outlook for the industry under President Donald Trump’s administration are allowing U.S. coal companies to sign new leveraged loans after being shut out of the market since mid-2015, despite a declining long-term outlook for the industry.