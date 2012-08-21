LOS ANGELES Aug 21 Comedian Jimmy Kimmel will
go head to head with late-night talk show hosts Jay Leno and
David Letterman when his TV program moves to the 11:35 pm time
slot, sparking a fight for viewers among the three comedians.
ABC television said on Tuesday that the move from the
midnight hour for "Jimmy Kimmel Live," which saw a 3 percent
rise in total viewers last season, means ABC News magazine
"Nightline" will shift to 12:35 a.m.
The swap will start Jan. 8. Beginning in March, "Nightline"
will get an extra hour during prime time hours on Friday
evenings.
ABC said the move for Kimmel reflected higher ratings for
the 44-year-old comedian, as well as increased demand from
advertisers for entertainment programming late at night.
"Given the passionate fan base 'Jimmy Kimmel Live' has built
over the past decade and the show's ratings and creative
momentum this season, the time is right to make this move," Anne
Sweeney, president of the Disney/ABC Television Group, said in a
statement.
Kimmel is the only late-night talk show host to increase his
viewers both overall and in the 18-49 age group coveted by
advertisers. His show attracts an average of 1.8 million
viewers, compared with 3.7 million for Leno and 3.1 for
Letterman.
In its current 11:35 pm to midnight slot, "Nightline" is
beating both Leno's "Tonight" show on NBC and Letterman's "The
Late Show" on CBS in total viewers, according to Nielsen data.
Kimmel will host the Primetime Emmy Awards in September for
the first time, and in April he was picked to host the White
House correspondents annual dinner.
ABC is a unit of the Walt Disney Co, NBC is
majority-owned by Comcast Corp and CBS is part of CBS
Corp.