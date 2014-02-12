LOS ANGELES Feb 12 John Oliver, the British
comedian whose career took off as the nonchalant news
correspondent on "The Daily Show with Jon Stewart," will debut
his new HBO series "Last Week Tonight with John Oliver" on April
27, the network said on Wednesday.
The half-hour show to air Sundays in the 11:00-11:30 p.m.
slot will present a satirical look at the week in news, politics
and current events, HBO said in a statement, without elaborating
further on the show's content.
The offer from HBO, a unit of Time Warner Inc, came
a few months after Oliver stood in as guest host for Jon Stewart
during the summer of 2013 on the Comedy Central program, while
Stewart was filming in Jordan "Rosewater," a drama and his
directorial debut.
When asked at the January meeting of the Television Critics
Association if filling in for Stewart led to the HBO job, Oliver
said "I think it probably led in some way and let's just say the
only way."
"I think it is probably the main reason why I am here now.
It was a bizarre, exciting and terrifying experience."
Oliver, 36, joined "The Daily Show" in 2006 and has shared
three Emmy awards as a writer on the program that helped launch
the careers of comedians Steve Carell and Stephen Colbert.