| NEW YORK, April 22
NEW YORK, April 22
night news comedy show in an era of ever shorter news cycles is
both a blessing and a curse, as John Oliver freely admits.
As he chooses current events topics to skewer, the
bespectacled British comedian will have to pick over what other
late-night shows, most notably "The Daily Show with Jon
Stewart," where he used to work, have already feasted on.
"If something happens on a Monday, realistically all the
meat is going to be picked off that bone by the time it gets to
us - there's probably barely a point in doing it," he said of
"Last Week Tonight with John Oliver," which premieres on HBO on
April 27.
But Birmingham-born Oliver (who turns 37 this week) said in
an interview that both global news and late-breaking stories
explored in the U.S. networks' Sunday talk shows will provide
plenty of fodder for "Last Week."
"I think we'll be attracted to some extent by stories that
are off the grid," he said, mentioning the ongoing Indian
elections, in which he said five candidates had criminal
records, as the type of event that is barely covered by U.S.
mainstream media - or political satire shows.
"Our show may end up skewing more international in terms of
stories," said Oliver, who also co-hosts a weekly satirical
podcast called "The Bugle" with fellow Brit Andy Zaltzman.
The U.S. political satire space is getting crowded. Not only
Stewart, but also fellow Daily Show alum Stephen Colbert weigh
in on the news on weekdays. Others from HBO's Bill Maher to
"Saturday Night Live" do so weekly. But Sunday in particular -
while a competitive TV night overall - is virgin territory, he
said.
"There's no kind of comedic look on the week at all," he
said in an interview at HBO's New York headquarters. "So you're
actually on nobody's toes. It is a relatively fresh turf that we
can, uh, ruin."
Oliver says he leaped at the chance to switch to a weekly
format and has not looked back even as nightly shows have
grabbed the headlines. Colbert in particular has been in the
news after snagging the coveted CBS "Late Show" chair of
soon-to-retire David Letterman.
"I'm used to that sausage factory of producing something
every night," Oliver said. "There's something I love about that
pace. But that's what is one of the most exciting challenges
about this, was how to take that pace and do something else with
it. So to do a deeper dive into stories."
So attractive was the offer from HBO, in terms of
flexibility and freedom from editorial interference that Oliver
put an end to early exploratory talks with CBS and others after
his successful run last summer as "The Daily Show" host while
Stewart was away.
"When this turned up, when the idea of Sunday night on HBO
turned up, it all went away," Oliver said of the talks, which
The Hollywood Reporter has said included the possibility of
succeeding Late Late Show host Craig Ferguson if he didn't renew
his contract. "It never went that far," he added.
Oliver, also known for a recurring role on the cult comedy
series "Community," said he plans to stick it out at HBO "as
long as I'm not fired."
His test shows so far have taken on topics including General
Motors Co's 2.6 million-car recall and faulty ignition switches
linked with a series of lethal accidents - a story that has not
gone uncovered exactly but that he says has failed to trigger
enough public anger.
Outrage has underpinned some of Oliver's most memorable
work, which at the Daily Show also tackled such themes as gun
control, money in U.S. politics and the shortcomings of the U.S.
Veterans Administration. The latter is a subject Oliver takes
personally; his wife, Kate Norley, is an Iraq war veteran.
The show will sometimes feature guests, though Oliver says
he wants a flexible enough format to fit whatever the story
dictates. It will likely have some pre-recorded footage, but
nothing like the "fake news" correspondents on the Daily Show.
That's not to say that Oliver has completely left his former
boss's orbit.
He still sees the Comedy Central show as must-see TV - if
for no other reason than to avoid repeating it. And he confessed
to bouncing ideas off Stewart via email just recently.
"He is the barometer by which I kind of judge myself," he
said.
