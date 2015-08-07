US STOCKS-Wall St falls as doubts mount about Trump healthcare bill
* Alphabet falls after YouTube ad row; top drag on S&P, Nasdaq
LOS ANGELES Aug 7 The finale of "The Daily Show with Jon Stewart" drew 3.5 million viewers, Comedy Central said on Friday, making it the second most-watched episode for the series.
The finale, which saw Stewart wrap up his long-running popular late night satirical talk show after 16 years on Thursday, also garnered more than 233,000 tweets, according to Nielsen data from Twitter. (Reporting by Piya Sinha-Roy; Editing by Diane Craft)
* Alphabet falls after YouTube ad row; top drag on S&P, Nasdaq
WASHINGTON, March 23 Jay Clayton, the Wall Street attorney tapped by President Donald Trump to lead the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, on Thursday defended himself against Democrats' charges that multiple conflicts of interest would force him to miss too many SEC votes.