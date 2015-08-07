LOS ANGELES Aug 7 The finale of "The Daily Show with Jon Stewart" drew 3.5 million viewers, Comedy Central said on Friday, making it the second most-watched episode for the series.

The finale, which saw Stewart wrap up his long-running popular late night satirical talk show after 16 years on Thursday, also garnered more than 233,000 tweets, according to Nielsen data from Twitter. (Reporting by Piya Sinha-Roy; Editing by Diane Craft)