Dec 9 Production company Legendary Entertainment has acquired Asylum Entertainment, the TV studio behind sports documentaries for ESPN's acclaimed "30 for 30" series and Emmy-winning cable miniseries "The Kennedys."

Asylum will expand its scripted and unscripted programming and produce content for multiple platforms, the companies said in a statement on Monday. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Legendary, headed by Chief Executive Thomas Tull, produced hit films, including "The Dark Knight" and "Man of Steel," for Time Warner Inc's Warner Bros. before reaching a new film production deal with Comcast Corp's Universal Pictures in July.

The company is expanding its TV operations after Bruce Rosenblum, formerly the head of Warner Bros. TV, was hired in June to head its television and digital media operations.