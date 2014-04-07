(Corrects to Pennsylvania from Illinois in paragraph 3)
By Piya Sinha-Roy
LOS ANGELES, April 7 The dresses are shorter,
the women are bolder and the weather is sunnier, but Don Draper
has never been more at odds with the changing world around him,
as AMC's advertising drama "Mad Men" enters its final season.
In Sunday's seventh season premiere entitled "The
Beginning," the show's leading man Don, played by Jon Hamm,
finds himself in unfamiliar territory as the vibrant, funky
atmosphere and social upheaval of 1968 surrounds him.
At the end of season six, Don's internal struggle with his
real identity as the orphaned Dick Whitman - an identity he has
kept hidden - starts to rear its head. As his Madison Avenue
advertising company SC&P plans to expand to sunny Los Angeles,
Don is suspended from work by his partners, and takes his young
children to Pennsylvania to see the destitute house he grew up
in. Don is "pretty dismal," in Hamm's words.
"His marriage is falling apart again, his relationship with
his children has really never been worse. And the one place
where he always had safe haven was work, that's been blown up as
well, by his own actions. And it's very tricky. It's a very dark
place for Don," Hamm said at the show's Los Angeles premiere.
It won't be a quick conclusion to the critical hit from
cable channel AMC, which garnered an average of 3.8 million
viewers per episode during its sixth season. The finale is split
into two, with the final seven episodes to air in spring 2015.
Don enters season seven shaving in the bathroom of an
airplane, a seeming metaphor for his life being up in the air as
he heads to Los Angeles to see actress wife Megan. Upon his
arrival, she shuns his offer to drive her convertible, and he
gets into the passenger seat, a change for the man usually in
the driver's seat for all aspects of his life.
"The audience has always had this assertion that Don is
slowly growing out of touch with the world. It became obvious to
me that Don, who is an impulsive person ... that that's what
1968 felt like," "Mad Men" creator Matt Weiner said.
And that's all that can be said for the premiere, in keeping
with Weiner's requests to journalists to refrain from revealing
any key plot advancements, emphasizing that "secrecy is the
currency of our drama," a tactic that has served the show well.
Weiner said Don's journey throughout "Mad Men" is an
American story, comparable to car industry leader Lee Iacocca,
newspaper publishing magnate William Randolph Hearst, and even
former U.S. president Bill Clinton.
"These people have similar origin stories to Don in a way,
and I just love the idea that America gives these people a
chance. But in the end, they're still themselves and that's the
central tension," he said.
The underlying theme of consequences has, and will continue,
to play a key part in Don's journey as the show enters the final
season. Weiner said the end of the show will explore the
material concerns in life versus the immaterial.
AS DON DESCENDS, WOMEN RISE
While Don struggles both internally and externally with his
eroding facade, the women of "Mad Men" are dealing with a
growing push for equal rights.
Peggy Olsen (Elisabeth Moss), Don's timid, plain secretary
in season one, finds herself now at the end of season six in
Don's office taking over his duties. But her relationship with
her career will be at the center of her story in the final
season.
"Peggy's story is a constant mix between what's good for
Peggy as a person and what's good for Peggy's career. And the
two have not gone together at all," Weiner said.
Joan, played by Christina Hendricks, once an epitome of the
pin-up 50s model, is encouraged by the growing power of women in
the workplace, and attempts to expand her role at SC&P. Weiner
said Joan "has stopped caring about how things look," thus
allowing her character more freedom.
And Megan, played by Jessica Pare, becomes the dominant
figure in the marriage as she follows her career dreams.
"The power has shifted as Megan has matured," Weiner said.
"I don't think that woman is a symbol of anything other than a
fresh start for (Don) and it didn't really turn out that way."
Since premiering in 2007, "Mad Men" has made its mark for
its meticulous attention to detail in bringing the era of 1960s
Madison Avenue to life, and the show has won multiple Emmys.
Manhattan itself has been central to the show, lending an
ever-evolving backdrop to the lives of the show's characters,
but Los Angeles will become a key element in the upcoming
season. Weiner said he was interested to show California's rise
over the 1960s as it became "the cultural center of the United
States."
(Additional reporting by Reuters TV; Editing by Mary Milliken
and Diane Craft)