LOS ANGELES, June 24 The sixth season finale of
the Emmy-winning drama "Mad Men" was watched by 2.7 million
viewers, matching last season's record high, as the AMC
period-advertising series wrapped up a season of change for lead
ad man Don Draper.
U.S. cable channel AMC said on Monday that the finale to the
13-episode season was the network's highest rated, citing a 5
percent growth in its share of television viewers this year.
While the overall viewership was stable, there was a drop in
viewers within the 25-54 age demographic coveted by advertisers,
with 1.3 million viewers, down from 2012's 1.4 million viewers.
Enigmatic advertising executive Draper, played by Jon Hamm,
faced his biggest challenges this season as he grappled with
late 1960s cultural changes, as well as drifting apart from his
wife as he engaged in a steamy affair with a married neighbor.
In the finale, Draper finds himself unraveling at the seams
as he tries to counter his excessive drinking, a suspension from
his firm by his partners and efforts to come to terms with his
own identity.
The episode ends with Draper taking his three children to
the brothel where he grew up.
"Mad Men" creator Matthew Weiner said in recent interviews
that season seven, scheduled to air in 2014, will be the final
one of the series.
The drama is a strong player during Hollywood's awards
season, often taking top television honors for its cast and
creators at both the Emmys and Golden Globes.
"Mad Men" is produced by Lionsgate Television, a division of
Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. AMC cable channel is a
unit of AMC Networks Inc..