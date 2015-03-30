By Jill Serjeant
NEW YORK, March 30 Don Draper's gray business
suit and trademark fedora have found a home in the Smithsonian
Museum of American History, and the Sixties are drawing to a
close.
It's the end of an era for "Mad Men," the slow-burning, Emmy
award-winning TV series. The AMC cable network show
became a pop culture phenomenon and inspired a revival of the
fashion and decor of a tumultuous decade.
Eight years after it arrived on U.S. television, the tale of
troubled advertising genius Draper and the men and women around
him draws to a close on April 5 with Part 2 of the seventh and
final season.
The show's creator Matthew Weiner says the season's title,
"The End of an Era," is designed to entice, in more ways than
one.
"I was interested by the irony that the period is ending in
the show, and the period is ending that the show was on," Weiner
told Reuters.
"With all the clichés about the turbulent Sixties and all
the changes that went on, part of the message of the show was
that the characters' lives are very similar to what yours are.
They have the same problems, no matter what is going on
historically," he said.
And there are problems aplenty for twice-married Draper (Jon
Hamm), his mousy one-time secretary turned executive Peggy Olson
(Elisabeth Moss) and sassy divorcee Joan Harris (Christina
Hendricks).
IS THAT ALL THERE IS?
Back on top, and fabulously wealthy after selling the ad
agency to a rival when the first half of the split seventh
season ended in May 2014, Draper and friends seem no happier
with their lot.
"The tone is dark, but maybe it seems familiar. I think the
difference is that everyone's older and that lessons should have
been learned and it seems as though they might not be. I think
that will have consequences," Hamm told Reuters.
"There are two ways to go. Up or down, and we'll see," he
added obliquely.
Known for the unusual secrecy surrounding its plots, no-one
involved in the show is giving away how the series ends. That
has not stopped fans from speculating on scenarios ranging from
Draper's death to a blissful Don and Peggy romance.
One trailer released by AMC suggests that the characters
move into the mid-1970s.
Unlike some TV writers, Weiner had not mapped out a specific
ending when he first came up with the concept of "Mad Men."
"When I was trying to sell the show, I had an idea that it
could end in a certain way. But how it happened? That happened
three or four years ago. It was like an aha moment," he said.
Weiner hopes the core TV audience of 5 million or so viewers
will be happy, but Hamm says you can never please everyone.
"There needs to be one person who really likes the ending,
and that's the guy that writes it...Matt was given the ability
to end it the way he wanted to. I hope people like it. I don't
want to be part of something that people hate, but I don't think
anything is 100 percent either way," Hamm said.
