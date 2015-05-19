(Recasts, add details)
May 19 The series finale of the critically
acclaimed TV show "Mad Men" drew 3.3 million viewers on Sunday,
according to Nielsen, a fraction of the audiences that tuned in
for the endings of seminal dramas "Breaking Bad" and "The
Sopranos."
The AMC cable channel series, which chronicled the
advertising world and shifts in American society during the
1960s through its main character, Don Draper, ended its
eight-year run on Sunday night.
Viewership had climbed since its debut in 2007. An average
of 1.1 million people watched the first season, either live or
within seven days. The show hit its peak in 2012 with Season 5,
reaching 4.2 million viewers.
Audiences shrank during the final two seasons, attracting an
average of 3.4 million people in Season 7, which was divided
into a first half for 2014 and a second for 2015.
The number of viewers in the 18-to-49 age range, which
advertisers covet, grew over the course of the series, beginning
with less than half a million and ending with 1.6 million for
Season 7.
The drug crime drama "Breaking Bad," also from AMC, drew
10.3 million live or same-day viewers for its series finale in
2013, an increase of 300 percent from the show's previous season
finale.
When HBO's acclaimed mob drama "The Sopranos" concluded its
six-season run in 2007, 11.2 million viewers watched the finale.
Even though "Mad Men" audiences were smaller than other
cable TV hits, critics lauded the show for its groundbreaking
depiction of American life and an attention to period
authenticity in its sets and wardrobes.
The show, created by Matthew Weiner, won 15 Emmys and
established AMC as a force in scripted drama.
(Reporting by Jennifer Saba in New York and Daina Beth Solomon
in Los Angeles; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)