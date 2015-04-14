By Piya Sinha-Roy
| LOS ANGELES, April 14
LOS ANGELES, April 14 He doesn't have Thor's
hammer or Iron Man's suit, but that's not stopping Marvel's
latest superhero from seeking justice in the seedy underbelly of
Hell's Kitchen in Netflix Inc's first superhero series.
"Marvel's Daredevil," which premiered all 13 episodes on the
online streaming platform over the weekend, follows blind
comic-book hero Matt Murdock, played by British actor Charlie
Cox.
Murdock is a lawyer by day and masked vigilante Daredevil by
night, fighting criminals in New York's Hell's Kitchen, a
neighborhood destroyed by the explosive climax of 2012's
"Avengers" film.
"I felt like this was the next evolutionary step in the
Marvel cinematic universe with what they were going to do, and
they were going to go grittier and darker," Cox said.
The series follows the level-headed Murdock, blinded as a
child in an accident, as he establishes a law practice with his
friend Foggy Nelson to help those really in need.
At night, Murdock unleashes his alter-ego Daredevil, using
his heightened senses to beat criminals often to a pulp, while
getting battered himself as he hunts the villainous Kingpin,
Wilson Fisk (Vincent D'Onofrio).
"(Murdock) is Catholic and presumably believes in God and
divine order and yet he's playing God in some ways," Cox said.
"He goes home and sits with those feelings, and feels that inner
conflict and dilemma and that idea of purgatory."
Marvel has dominated the superhero genre with blockbuster
films such as "Iron Man" and "Captain America." The upcoming
"Avengers: Age of Ultron" is expected to break box office
records next month.
The superheroes have also expanded to television with ABC
network's "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D" and "Agent Carter" mini-series
that tie into the films.
But with "Daredevil" on Netflix, where there can be more
creative license than at television and film studios, executive
producer Steven S. DeKnight said they could push the boundaries
of the Marvel Universe.
"They let us have conversations, they let us have episodes
where there's almost no action," he said. "But it is a lot more
violent than you've seen in the Marvel cinematic universe."
"Daredevil" is the first of five planned Netflix-Marvel
series - "A.K.A. Jessica Jones," "Luke Cage," "Iron Fist" and
the ensemble "The Defenders," all of which will intersect in
Hell's Kitchen.
And both Cox and DeKnight said they would support Daredevil
appearing in future Marvel films.
"If I'm invited to that party, I'm there," Cox said with a
laugh.
(Editing by Mary Milliken and cynthia Osterman)