By Piya Sinha-Roy
| BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., July 30
BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., July 30 The sexual
revolution has been well-documented on TV shows like HBO's "Sex
and the City," but a new Showtime drama "Masters of Sex" turns
the lens on the pioneering couple who started the public
conversation about sexuality.
The show, which premieres on Sept. 29, explores the early
relationship of groundbreaking sex researchers Virginia Johnson
and William Masters. It documents their discoveries based on
Thomas Maier's 2009 biography "Masters of Sex."
Johnson, who died last week at age 88, met Masters when she
was a researcher for him at Washington University in St. Louis
in the 1950s. Masters, who died in 2001, was a physician at the
university and had begun researching sex in 1954.
British actor Michael Sheen, who plays Masters, said he was
drawn to both the complexity of his character and the subject
matter of researching sexual behavior at a time when talk of sex
publicly was considered taboo.
"(Masters) is sort of a mystery to himself. He has so many
locked rooms inside himself and he has to tread very carefully
to make sure he controls his environment," Sheen said at a
Television Critics Association meeting in Beverly Hills on
Tuesday.
The show features many explicit scenes of sex, both in and
out of medical settings, but Sheen said it explores topics far
beyond just sexual gratification, and also resonates with the
issues around the subject today.
"It doesn't matter if we know a lot more about sex or have
more access to it now. It's the same problems with intimacy and
dealing with people, of connecting and being vulnerable with
other people, which is ultimately what the show is all about,"
the actor said.
Masters and Johnson, who married in 1971 and divorced after
20 years, were best known for their 1966 book "Human Sexual
Response," written after years of testing of sexual arousal in
couples. They published a second study, "Human Sexual
Inadequacy," in 1970 and often appeared on talk shows and other
programs to discuss their research even after their divorce.
"Masters of Sex" creator Michelle Ashford said she was eager
to explore the couple's own relationship.
"Their story just needed to be told. No one really knew what
they did, but they were instrumental in the historical movement
of not only how we viewed sex but how we viewed men, women and
society," Ashford said.
Sheen added that having the show on cable network Showtime
allowed them to explore the topic of sex with more freedom than
on conventional broadcast television channels, which are
regulated by federal rules restricting nudity and graphic
content.
On cable, "any subject matter is open to you, you can take
risks and you've got 12 hours roughly per season to go into it
... you can start to treat characters with the complexity that
they deserve," he said.