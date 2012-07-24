By Jill Serjeant
LOS ANGELES, July 24 NBC said on Tuesday will
use the summer Olympics to promote its new fall television
shows, running sneak previews and pilot programs and making
several comedies available early online to help lure viewers to
the struggling network.
NBC entertainment chairman Robert Greenblatt told TV writers
that, after a rough start to last year's season in September and
the cancellation of high-profile shows such as "The Playboy
Club" and "Prime Suspect," the network saw a better spring and
he was optimistic about the coming fall.
"I think we have really done a great job of stacking the
deck in our favor to take advantage of the great platform of the
Olympics," Greenblatt said.
"Given where we are with our ratings ... we have to do
everything we can possibly do."
NBC, majority-owned by cable operator Comcast Corp
, has ordered 16 new shows for the 2012-13 season
beginning in September, as it seeks to rise from the bottom
among viewers of the major U.S. TV networks. Six of the new
programs will debut in the fall.
Greenblatt said NBC created promotions specifically for its
coverage of the London Olympics, starting on July 27 and running
for about three weeks. It plans to keep the momentum going after
the Games conclude by premiering some shows early and offering
others on websites such as Hulu, ahead of their official
broadcast debuts in September.
In what Greenblatt said was a first, NBC will air
commercial-free pilots of Matthew Perry's new comedy "Go On" on
Aug. 8 and "Animal Practice," featuring a playful monkey and a
grouchy veterinarian, after the Olympic Games closing ceremony.
A six-minute teaser version of sci-fi drama "Revolution"
will air following a swimming final on Aug. 4 in which U.S. gold
medalist Michael Phelps is expected to compete.
"I don't think NBC has ever run full pilots inside the
Olympics before," Greenblatt said.
The 2008 Olympics in Beijing attracted an average audience
of some 27 million viewers to NBC - more than three times larger
than the network's average viewership for its regular prime time
programs last season.
"I believe when you are in this position of trying to
revitalize your schedule and bringing audiences back, you have
to reach out as much as you can," Greenblatt said.
The NBC entertainment chairman dismissed concerns that
offering new shows for free online would cannibalize the
audience for traditional broadcasts favored by advertisers.
NBC's digital strategy is "a top priority for us as we look
at every aspect of our business," he said. "I believe the more
we can get people to sample these shows, the better the buzz."
(Reporting By Jill Serjeant; editing by Bob Tourtellotte and
Andre Grenon)