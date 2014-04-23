LOS ANGELES, April 23 Netflix Inc on
Wednesday announced its first original Spanish-language
television series, a bid by the video-streaming company to
attract subscribers in Latin America and Spanish speakers in the
United States
Netflix said the series, a 13-episode comedy about a family
feud among the heirs to a soccer club, is slated to premiere in
2015 and will be shot in Mexico.
The series, which is so far untitled, will be produced by
Gaz Alazraki, the director of the popular 2013 Mexican comedy
film "Nosotros los Nobles" ("We Are the Nobles"), and star
Mexican actor Luis Gerardo Mendez.
Netflix's venture into original programming, which includes
political thriller "House of Cards" and comedy-drama "Orange Is
the New Black," has earned the first Emmy Awards for an
online-only company.
"House of Cards," which stars Kevin Spacey and Robin Wright,
earned three Emmys last year.
Netflix is available in much of Latin America.
(Reporting by Eric Kelsey; Editing by Mary Milliken and Leslie
Adler)