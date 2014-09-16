LOS ANGELES, Sept 16 Netflix on Tuesday said it
has ordered two seasons of a romance comedy by Hollywood
hitmaker Judd Apatow as the online streaming service ramps up
its original programming while it expands into France and
Germany.
"Love," which will star American actors Paul Rust and
Gillian Jacobs, is scheduled to debut in 2016 and will be
licensed globally, the network said. It will have 10 episodes
per season.
Netflix Inc has made a major push into original
programming to compete with cable TV for viewers, launching
political thriller "House of Cards" and jailhouse tale "Orange
Is the New Black" in the past two years .
"Love" is billed as an "unflinching" send-up of modern
relationships as it follows Gus (Rust) and Mickey (Jacobs).
Apatow, the filmmaker and producer behind gross-out romantic
comedies such as "Knocked Up" and "This Is 40," will produce the
series as well as Lesley Arfin and Rust.
"Judd Apatow has a unique comedic voice that manages to be
delightful, insightful, and shockingly frank - often at the same
time," Netflix Chief Content Officer Ted Sarandos said in a
statement.
"Together with Paul and Lesley, he's bringing a whole new
level of agony and ecstasy to this modern day comedy of
manners," Sarandos added.
Netflix, which started as a movie rental and online
streaming platform, has been able to attract top Hollywood
talent like Oscar-winner Kevin Spacey and capitalize on
binge-viewing habits by releasing an entire TV season at once.
The company has expanded into Europe's biggest markets, with
France on Monday and Germany on Tuesday. It will launch in
Austria, Switzerland and Belgium by the end of the week.
Netflix, which is also available in much of North and South
America as well as Great Britain, Ireland and Nordic countries,
will expand its potential market to 180 million homes.
(Reporting by Eric Kelsey; Editing by Piya Sinha-Roy and
Cynthia Osterman)