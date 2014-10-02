NEW YORK Oct 2 Netflix Inc said on
Thursday that comedian and actor Adam Sandler has signed a deal
to star in and produce four films that will be shown exclusively
on the video-streaming service.
The deal moves Netflix, which produces the Emmy-winning
political thriller "House of Cards" and the comedy-drama "Orange
Is the New Black," further into original programming.
"His appeal spans across viewers of all ages - everybody had
a favorite movie, everyone has a favorite line - not just in the
U.S. but all over the world," Ted Sarandos, Netflix's chief
content officer, said in a statement.
The four feature films from Sandler's company, Happy Madison
Productions, will be shown in the nearly 50 countries where
Netflix is available.
Brooklyn-born Sandler, 48, started his career as a stand-up
comedian before joining the NBC comedy sketch show "Saturday
Night Live."His films include "Big Daddy," "The Wedding Singer,"
"Grown Ups" and this year's "Men, Women & Children," which
premiered at the Toronto Film Festival.
(Reporting by Patricia Reaney)