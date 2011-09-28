LOS ANGELES, Sept 28 It looks like Fox
television's "New Girl" will be around for awhile.
The TV comedy starring Zooey Deschanel got the first full
season order of the new TV season on Wednesday, after proving
one of the brightest spots in Fox's fall line-up.
Fox entertainment president Kevin Reilly said the network
had ordered an additional 11 episodes of the program, after
just two have been broadcast. With more than nine million
viewers, "New Girl" is Fox's highest-rated fall comedy debut in
10 years.
"We love the charming Zooey Deschanel and the entire cast,"
said Reilly. "It's great that audiences have responded so
positively so far and we're confident that even more people
will embrace the show -- and more comedy on FOX -- this
season."
The comedy about a ditsy 20-something woman and her three
male housemates has so far outshone Fox's costly and much-hyped
new dinosaur adventure series "Terra Nova", which attracted
just nine million viewers when it debuted on Monday.
It has also bested "Glee" -- the 2010 pop culture sensation
whose audience is falling in its third season. Some 8.3 million
people watched the quirky musical comedy on Tuesday.
Fox's other headline new venture "The X Factor" drew a
smaller (12.1 million) total audience than many industry
watchers had expected for its premiere last week.
Creator Simon Cowell had predicted that "X Factor" would
trump his old singing contest "American Idol", also on Fox, in
the ratings. But Fox executives say that last week's debut
audience for "X Factor" was in line with the network's
expectations.
After the first week of the new 2011-12 TV season, Fox was
the top network in primetime among 18-49 year olds most prized
by advertisers, while CBS came first in overall viewers for the
third straight year.
(Reporting by Jill Serjeant; Editing by Bob Tourtellotte)