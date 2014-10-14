Oct 14 NBC Nightly News reclaimed the No. 1 spot
as the most watched prime time news program for the week of
Sept. 29, after TV rating company Nielsen fixed a
mistake that affected seven months of data.
NBC displaced ABC World News Tonight in the Nielsen ratings,
closely watched by the advertising and media community. NBC had
8.28 million viewers, according to re-issued numbers from
Nielsen.
However in the important demographic of adults 25 to 54
often desired by advertisers, ABC News remained on top for the
week.
An ABC News spokesman said in a statement, "For us, it has
always been about the viewer at the end of the day. 'World News
Tonight' is in the tightest evening news race in several years
and we're honored the viewers are responding."
Comcast's NBC News is hosted by Brian Williams and
Walt Disney's ABC World News Tonight is anchored by
David Muir.
A NBC spokeswoman said in a statement the network is
"pleased that the corrected numbers confirm that NBC Nightly
News is the No. 1 news broadcast in America, and has been for
the last 265 weeks."
A spokeswoman from Nielsen said the company never comments
on client data.
Last week, Nielsen said it uncovered a technical error that
affected ratings for the broadcast TV networks dating back to
March 2. It said it would begin to re-issue corrected data.
The glitch is a big blow for Nielsen, which is the dominant
company that tracks how many people watch TV shows. TV ratings
are the currency used by advertisers to determine the cost of a
TV commercial.
(Reporting by Jennifer Saba in New York; Editing by David
Gregorio)