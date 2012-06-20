By Christine Kearney
| NEW YORK, June 20
NEW YORK, June 20 Aaron Sorkin has been down a
similar road before.
The Oscar-winning writer of "The Social Network" and creator
of the behind-the-scenes account of Washington politics, "The
West Wing," has a much-anticipated new series premiering on
cable channel HBO on Sunday - "The Newsroom."
Rapid-fire banter, clever posturing about modern-day America
and a romantic view of the workplace are all Sorkin trademarks
found in his new show, which examines the world of cable TV news
centered around unyielding anchor Will McAvoy, who is played by
Jeff Daniels.
Sorkin, 51, spoke to Reuters about the show.
Q: Going back to "Network" and "Broadcast News," there have
been quite a few accomplished looks at broadcast journalism.
Seems like a daunting task?
A: ""The Newsroom" has more in common with "Broadcast News"
- the romantic comedy - for sure. And both Holly Hunter's
character and Albert Brooks' character on "Broadcast News" and
most of our characters are for and against the same things. But
if you go back and look at "Broadcast News" now, James L.
Brooks, who wrote that, had a fantastic crystal ball. As did
Paddy Chayefsky when he wrote "Network," to see what the future
is like. But boy, "Broadcast News" was written at a time when
there was no cable news, there was (sic) just three networks.
Now there is this 24-hour beast to feed."
Q: Your characters want to change journalism's crumbling
role in a functioning democracy and responsibility to inform the
public. What ever happened to The Fourth Estate?
A: "The Fourth Estate, well the characters on this show are
trying to bring it back. But I can't emphasize enough how, it
sounds like you are going to be asked eat your vegetables every
Sunday night and you are just not. The show is swashbuckling,
it's funny, the show doesn't take itself seriously. The
characters take their jobs seriously, they don't take themselves
seriously. It's really not as dry and unbearable as it sounds."
Q: You've examined the world of news before, albeit sports
news, when you began your TV career with "Sports Night." How is
"The Newsroom" similar or different to previous outings?
A: "Like those other shows, you will like the show or not
like the show, depending how on much you are invested in the
characters. It's not going to rely at all on whether you care
about the news or where on the political spectrum you fall.
I like writing about work places and workplace families.
Really, the common theme in all these shows is , 'It's alright
to be in a big city if you can find family at work'."
Q: But why take on news, or rather cable TV news?
A: "When I did "The West Wing," part of the engine behind
it, was that in American popular culture, our leaders, by and
large, had only ever really been portrayed as either
Machiavellian or adults. And I like writing very romantically, I
don't write particularly cynically, I write idealistically, and
I wanted to write about a group of people who were very
competent and well intentioned and they may slip on banana peels
all the time, but we know that they wake up every morning
thinking about us and thinking about the country and wanting to
do well.
And in wanting to come up with another television series, I
felt that journalism was held in at least as much contempt as
government and politics, so I thought 'I will write about
another group of people who defy expectations, who aren't
cynical, who are optimistic, who aren't narcissistic, where it
is not about ratings, where their thing is, what is a good news
show and what is stopping us from doing it?"
Q: Will people believe such a thing as optimistic
journalists? How was the character of McAvoy born?
A: "It's been in the oxygen supply for a long time now that
the lead character, the Jeff Daniels character, was somehow
based on (U.S. TV anchor) Keith Olbermann. The character is not
even based a little bit on Keith Olbermann, not even inspired by
Keith Olbermann. No character on this show, is based on anyone
from real life. All the news events are absolutely true. We
don't make up the news events. But the characters are all
entirely fictional."
Q: How did you capture the complexities of journalism?
A: "I always find myself writing about things I don't know
anything about. So I will surround myself with very smart people
and try to ask them the right questions, try to get a
conversation going. And it will be a combination of that and my
imagination."
Q: Still, the media world is not foreign to you. How did you
amp up your knowledge of the world of news?
A: "I visited a lot of newsrooms, including MSNBC, but also
Fox, CNN , CBS - a couple more, but it's been a year and a half
ago now, when I was doing that. But I was really just looking to
be a fly in the wall, the way I hung out at the White House for
"The West Wing," the way I hung out at ESPN for "Sports Night,"
... just to get a sense of what does this place look and sound
like and what are the obstacles involved in getting through a
day."
(Reporting by Christine Kearney, editing by Jill Serjeant and
Bernadette Baum)