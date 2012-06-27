LOS ANGELES, June 27 A top NBC executive said on
Wednesday it was too early to say whether the network would make
money televising the Summer Olympics in London next month, but
that advertising sales were currently "very strong" for the TV
broadcasts.
NBC Sports Group Chairman Mark Lazarus also told reporters
on a conference call that the network expects to turn a profit
on the record $4.38 billion it paid for U.S. TV rights for
upcoming winter and summer games after London, through 2020.
The network reported a loss of some $223 million from the
Winter Olympics in Vancouver in 2010, raising speculation about
whether it would turn a profit on the $1.18 billion it paid for
the rights to broadcast the 2012 Olympics.
Speaking to reporters a month before the Olympics opening
ceremony in London, Lazarus was asked about profitability.
"The jury is still out. We don't know exactly where we will
end up. We are still writing business, our ad sales business is
very strong," he said.
"We are not predicting we will necessarily be profitable,
but we do know that from the time the Comcast-NBC merger took
place, the financial position of these games will be
significantly enhanced from that original plan."
NBC made the deals for the London and Vancouver games when
it was still majority-owned by conglomerate General Electric Co.
, but cable TV operator Comcast Corp acquired a
majority share of the network in 2011.
NBC paid a record $4.38 billion in June 2011 for the U.S.
rights to televise the next four winter and summer Olympics, and
Lazarus seemed assured that agreement would be a winner.
"On a long term basis, we are confident that the deal we
made for four games ending in 2020 will be a profitable deal for
us when the final scores come in," Lazarus said.
NBCUniversal has announced plans to air a record 5,535 hours
coverage of the London games across multiple platforms. The
opening ceremony is set for July 27.
And for the first time it will live stream every event and
sport online on its NBCOlympics.com website, saying it was
confident that its lucrative primetime Olympics coverage would
not suffer in terms of audience.
NBC and its sister networks live streamed just 25 sports
from the 2008 games in Beijing, but executives said on Wednesday
that technology had improved, and so had their confidence.
"What we have learned in the past few years is that online
live streams don't cannibalize primetime television. So we
reached the conclusion that we were going to make every event
available live online," said NBC Olympics President Gary Zenkel.
(Reporting By Jill Serjeant, editing by Bob Tourtellotte and
Kenneth Barry)