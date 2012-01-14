By Ndundu Sithole and Jon Herskovitz
| HENLEY ON KLIP, South Africa
show host Oprah Winfrey proudly saw the first class of girls
from disadvantaged backgrounds graduate on Saturday from her $40
million school in South Africa.
The Oprah Winfrey Leadership Academy for Girl celebrated the
graduation of 72 girls. Wearing white dresses, the girls were
cheered on by their families.
"The pride that I feel today is overpowering," Winfrey said
at the graduation. "I have been on a mission my whole life to be
able to give back what I have been given. Today I am fulfilling
that mission."
"This class will prove that when you invest in the
leadership of girls, you invest in a nation," said Winfrey, who
herself emerged from childhood poverty to become one of the most
influential women on American television.
The facility opened to much fanfare in 2007 with former
South African President Nelson Mandela on hand along with U.S.
celebrities including singer Tina Turner, filmmaker Spike Lee
and comedian Chris Rock.
The graduation celebration, attended by Mandela's wife Graca
Machel, was a rarity for the country's high schools.
"I'm very glad. I'm very happy. I feel blessed, you know.
The girls look like angels," said a grandmother of one of the
graduates.
Winfrey said, however, that if she had to do it over again
she would not build a school from scratch, after a series of
cost overruns drove up prices for the campus located about an
hour's drive south of Johannesburg.
The school admits girls who show leadership qualities, have
strong grades and come from poor families. Its facilities
include a middle and upper school, state of the art
laboratories, classrooms, a yoga studio and beauty salon.
"There are a lot of people, liberals, who lower their
expectations and think that if you come from a disadvantaged
background ... you have a disadvantaged brain. I know that is
not true," the American entertainer told Reuters this week.
Winfrey's school was rocked when a matron was arrested about
four years ago for suspected sexual abuse of students. She was
later acquitted.
The school was among a handful in the country where all of
the students passed a high-school graduation exam. All of its
graduates will enter university, mostly in South Africa but with
some going to the United States.
Despite a heavy investment in education since the end of
apartheid in 1994, South Africa's overall system fares poorly,
with thousands of schools still lacking basics such as books,
desks, electricity and running water.
Most girls who enter the school system do not finish, and
only about a quarter of all graduates do well enough on exams to
qualify for entry to university.
"I was tested. We all were tested," Winfrey said, adding
that now she is "a proud, proud momma."
(Reporting by Jon Herskovitz; Editing by Alessandra Rizzo)