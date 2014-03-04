LOS ANGELES, March 4 The audience that tuned in
to watch ABC's live telecast of the Oscars hosted by Ellen
DeGeneres on Sunday was the show's highest in 14 years after
ratings were upwardly revised.
Nielsen ratings data on Tuesday showed that the audience for
the telecast was 43.7 million, versus the 43 million reported on
Monday, the highest since 2000 and 8 percent higher than last
year.
The Oscars attract the biggest non-sports audience in the
United States. Walt Disney Co's ABC network has signed
on to broadcast the film industry's highest honors through 2020.
The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences kept
producers Craig Zadan and Neil Meron for the second straight
year, but swapped out Seth MacFarlane as host after his
provocative humor prompted harsh criticism.
Comic and daytime talk show host DeGeneres, who hosted in
2007 and is only the second woman to emcee Hollywood's biggest
night on her own, brought an easy breezy style to the Dolby
Theatre, though she did poke the powerful people in the room.
The best news for ABC might have been the numbers in the
more youthful segments, considering the challenges of bringing a
younger audience to an old-school awards show.
The audience in the 18-49 age rose 1 percent from 2013 to a
four-year high, but the 18-34 audience was 3 percent higher and
teen viewers 12-17 were up 13 percent from last year.