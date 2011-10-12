LOS ANGELES Oct 11 Rosie O'Donnell beat talk
show queen Oprah Winfrey on Winfrey's OWN channel, according to
viewership figures on Tuesday, as the fledgling cable network
launched its new fall season to mixed reviews.
The debut on Monday of "The Rosie Show' -- a mixture of
chat with first guest Russell Brand, games and music -- was
seen by 497,000 viewers on the Oprah Winfrey Network (OWN).
But thousands of viewers turned channels when it came to
Winfrey's new show "Oprah's Lifeclass" -- in which she shares
insights, lessons and old clips from 25 years of "The Oprah
Winfrey Show". Ratings data showed 330,000 Americans watched
that show's debut.
Both new series also were aired across five other cable
channels operated by OWN's partner, Discovery Communications
Inc (DISCA.O), reaching a combined total audience of 1.5
million and 1.2 million, respectively.
OWN said audiences for each show were up more than 200
percent from those tuning in a year ago to the Discovery Health
network, which OWN has now replaced.
But the numbers were far below the audiences that both
O'Donnell and Winfrey, regarded as the most influential woman
on U.S. television, used to draw on network television. "The
Oprah Winfrey Show" had a regular audience of about 6.4 million
U.S. viewers before it ended in May.
OWN president Erik Logan said that the new fall season was
"off to an encouraging start. This is the next right step as we
continue to build the network."
The two new programs kicked off the second season of OWN
after its launch in January 2011 as lifestyle, female-oriented
cable channel.
But early audiences soon began changing channels and by
July, Winfrey announced she would takeover as CEO of OWN in a
bid to refocus the channel's direction and put more of herself
on screen.
O'Donnell's new daily evening show marks the return to the
TV talk format of the controversial comedian after her
Emmy-winning program of the 1990s and a brief stint as co-host
on "The View".
But some reviews were as lukewarm as the ratings. The
Hollywood Reporter said the show was "ramshackle" and "a little
crazy" but called it interesting to watch.
Variety called it "curiously flat and understated", while
the Los Angeles Times said "The Rosie Show" had a "not-bad,
pretty good, kinda funny, sort of smart debut."
(Reporting by Jill Serjeant; Editing by Bob Tourtellotte)