LOS ANGELES Nov 5 Television musical series "Glee" on Tuesday led all nominees for the annual People's Choice Awards, while actress Sandra Bullock and pop singer Katy Perry each scored five nominations.

Fox's "Glee" picked up eight total nominations for the only Hollywood awards show covering film, music and television that is voted on entirely by the public.

The People's Choice Awards ceremony, set for Jan. 8 in Los Angeles, kicks off the busy Hollywood awards season, which culminates with the coveted Academy Awards, or Oscars, on March 2.

The awards show will be broadcast on network CBS and hosted by actresses Beth Behrs and Kat Dennings, stars of the CBS comedy series "2 Broke Girls." (Reporting by Eric Kelsey; editing by Patricia Reaney and Sandra Maler)