NEW YORK, June 11 The leading U.S. television
networks said on Monday they would provide ratings guidance for
parents for their programs broadcast on the Internet, but at
least one group, The Parents Television Council, said the move
fell short.
ABC, CBS, FOX, NBC, TeleFutura, Telemundo and Univision
broadcast networks said they would make ratings information
available for full length entertainment programs that stream on
websites they control from Dec. 1, 2012.
The announcement was made in a statement signed by all the
networks involved that was titled, "Empowering Parents in the
Digital Age."
"The precise means of making the information available will
be determined by each company, but the TV ratings will appear at
the beginning of full-length video programs and also in the
online programming descriptions," the networks said in a
statement.
Television networks currently issue voluntary notices at the
start of each show advising on sexual, language and violence
content and whether shows are appropriate for all viewers, those
over 14, or 17 and older.
But such guidelines have not until now been available for TV
shows streamed on the Web or on sites such as Netflix and Hulu,
which are increasingly popular among teens.
The TV Parental Guidelines Monitoring Board found in an
April study that 61 percent of U.S. teens watch TV programs on a
laptop, videogame player or a device other than a TV set.
The Board also found that 72 percent of parents report
having rules about TV use and that 36 percent uses a V-chip or
other parental controls that block programming they consider
unsuitable for their children.
Parents lobby group TV Watch on Monday welcomed the new
content ratings for the Internet. Executive Director Jim Dyke
said in a statement they will give parents "an expanded set of
tools to help determine what their children watch based on their
own taste, style and age."
However, the Parents Television Council said the timing of
the networks' announcement while the U.S. Supreme Court
considers landmark cases relating to whether restrictions on
sexual, language and violence content can be relaxed, was
"dubious."
The court is weighing the government's power to regulate
profanity and nudity on broadcast television, with the major
television networks contesting the Federal Communications
indecency policy, including over a 2002 awards show where singer
Cher blurted out an expletive.
Another was a 2003 show when actress Nicole Ritchie used two
expletives. A third was a seven-second shot of a woman's nude
buttocks on a 2003 "NYPD Blue" episode on Walt Disney Co's
ABC that led to $1.21 million in fines.
"Broadcasters have a unique publicly-granted privilege and
it is past time for them to start providing real solutions to
parents, rather than attempting half measures designed to sway
the Court's and the public's opinion. This is too big an issue
to continue playing games," the Parents Television Council said
in a statement.
If the U.S. Supreme Court sides with the networks, some
believe the FCC will be less likely to aggressively keep tabs on
content breaches in the future.
The four biggest broadcasters are ABC, operated by Disney Co
, CBS Corp, News Corp's Fox and NBC,
controlled by Comcast Corp.
