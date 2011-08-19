* Producers have already begun re-editing the show

* Bravo still undecided on Sept. 5 premiere

LOS ANGELES Aug 19 Reality TV show "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" is being re-edited following the suicide of Russell Armstrong in a strong indication that the network plans to go ahead with the second season.

But Bravo president Frances Berwick told showbusiness paper Daily Variety that no decision has yet been made about whether the drama-filled program will premiere as planned on Sept. 5.

A source who knew of the network's plans said the re-editing had already begun.

Bravo and Berwick declined to say which parts of the show -- filmed earlier in the summer -- were being tweaked, but they are likely to involve appearances by Russell Armstrong, whose crumbling marriage to "Housewives" star Taylor Armstrong was expected to be a dominant theme of the upcoming season.

The 47 year-old venture capitalist committed suicide by hanging himself with an electrical cord on Monday, a month after his wife filed for divorce citing verbal and physical abuse.

Armstrong also was facing huge financial problems and his mother said this week that her son feared the new season was going to "crucify" him.

The original second season opener, which was given in advance to TV journalists, had Taylor Armstrong talking about being in marriage counseling and shopping for sexy underwear in a bid to improve their relationship.

"The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" features the lives of six wealthy women and is one of the most popular of the drama-filled "Real Housewives" franchises.

Armstrong's suicide stunned Hollywood, and claims by friends and family members that his suicide was prompted partly by the pressure of being on the show have only attracted more interest in the new season. (Reporting by Jill Serjeant; Editing by Bob Tourtellotte)