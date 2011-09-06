NEW YORK, Sept 6 Television talk show host
Regis Philbin on Tuesday announced the final day, Nov. 18, for
taping his "Live! with Regis and Kelly," ending his run on the
popular program after nearly 28 years.
Philbin, who turned 80 years-old on Aug. 25, said in
January that this current season would be his last on the
program, and on Tuesday he finally put a hard date on the end.
"Friday, Nov. 18 is my last day," he told viewers of the
program. "But don't worry, the show goes on."
There was no word on who will replace the popular
octogenarian, but Philbin joked that co-host Kelly Ripa "will
be trying out new" men and seeking a "new young hot" one to sit
by her side.
Ripa joined Philbin in 2001, replacing his former co-host
Kathie Lee Gifford. The duo of "Reege" and a female sidekick on
"Live!" has been a winning combination over the years for the
syndicated morning talk show.
"Live!" has a loyal audience that brings it good viewership
during days, and the show has earned Philbin two Emmys for
outstanding daytime talk show host. The announcer also has been
given a lifetime achievement award by the Academy of Television
Arts and Sciences, which gives out TV's top honors, the Emmys.
The show began in 1983 when Philbin created "The Morning
Show" for WABC in his native New York City. Gifford joined him
in 1985 and in 1988 the program gained national syndication.
Philbin also hosted the hit game show "Who Wants to be a
Millionaire" when it debuted in the United States in 1999.
Philbin is the Guinness World Record holder for most time
on camera, with more than 16,500 hours accumulated over his
entire career.
"Live! with Regis and Kelly" is distributed by Disney-ABC
Television Group, a division of Walt Disney Co. (DIS.N)
(Reporting by Bob Tourtellotte; Editing by Jill Serjeant)